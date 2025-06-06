Hygenco's Green Ammonia Plant in Odisha: A Giant Leap for Clean Energy

HHP Five Private Limited, a branch of Hygenco Green Energies Pvt Ltd, celebrated a groundbreaking milestone with the inauguration of its Green Ammonia Plant in Gopalpur, Odisha. The event was honored by the presence of Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, along with high-ranking government and industry representatives.

Last year, Hygenco made headlines by launching India's inaugural commercial megawatt-scale Green Hydrogen plant, a move aimed at aiding the decarbonization of the steel industry. The new Green Ammonia plant, planned over three phases, is expected to achieve full production by 2030, with the goal of positioning India as a leader in Green Ammonia. CEO Amit Bansal emphasized the project's potential to enhance energy independence and generate export opportunities.

Founded in Gurgaon, Hygenco is dedicated to the development and deployment of large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects. Committed to contributing to India's net-zero ambitions, the company plans to install 10 GW of green energy assets by 2030. Its portfolio includes operational projects across India, such as facilities for Jindal Stainless and Sterlite Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)