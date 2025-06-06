Left Menu

Hygenco's Green Ammonia Plant in Odisha: A Giant Leap for Clean Energy

Hygenco Green Energies' subsidiary launched a Green Ammonia Plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, marking a significant step in India's clean energy journey. With plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes per annum by 2030, Hygenco aims to bolster energy self-sufficiency and unlock global export opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:59 IST
Hygenco's Green Ammonia Plant in Odisha: A Giant Leap for Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HHP Five Private Limited, a branch of Hygenco Green Energies Pvt Ltd, celebrated a groundbreaking milestone with the inauguration of its Green Ammonia Plant in Gopalpur, Odisha. The event was honored by the presence of Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, along with high-ranking government and industry representatives.

Last year, Hygenco made headlines by launching India's inaugural commercial megawatt-scale Green Hydrogen plant, a move aimed at aiding the decarbonization of the steel industry. The new Green Ammonia plant, planned over three phases, is expected to achieve full production by 2030, with the goal of positioning India as a leader in Green Ammonia. CEO Amit Bansal emphasized the project's potential to enhance energy independence and generate export opportunities.

Founded in Gurgaon, Hygenco is dedicated to the development and deployment of large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects. Committed to contributing to India's net-zero ambitions, the company plans to install 10 GW of green energy assets by 2030. Its portfolio includes operational projects across India, such as facilities for Jindal Stainless and Sterlite Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025