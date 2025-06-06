Left Menu

Swift Response to Ghonda E-Rickshaw Station Blaze

A fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Ghonda area, leading to a prompt response from the Delhi Fire Services. Four fire engines were dispatched, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. More details are expected soon.

Updated: 06-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:43 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station situated in northeast Delhi's Ghonda area on Friday, igniting a rapid response from Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS confirmed that four fire engines were quickly dispatched to the scene in an effort to control the blaze.

The incident, reported in the afternoon, saw emergency teams working diligently to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and further details are awaited.

