Left Menu

Russia Urges U.N. Mediation Over U.S. Nuclear Fuel at Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russia has requested the U.N. nuclear watchdog to mediate with the U.S. over nuclear fuel stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, now under Russian control. Issues like stable power supply hinder the plant's restart. Russian officials say they are open to using or returning U.S. fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:36 IST
Russia Urges U.N. Mediation Over U.S. Nuclear Fuel at Zaporizhzhia Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has approached the U.N. nuclear watchdog to mediate discussions with the United States regarding nuclear fuel held at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, currently controlled by Russian forces. The request highlights ongoing complications since the plant is near a war front in Ukraine.

Despite Russia's willingness to use or return the fuel supplied by U.S.-based Westinghouse, obstacles like a stable power supply and cooling water remain, making the plant's immediate restart impossible, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency's head, Rafael Grossi.

The strategic Zaporizhzhia plant once supplied significant electricity to Ukraine before being idled. Amid accusations from Russia and Ukraine about shelling the plant, the need for mediation becomes critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025