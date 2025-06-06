Russia Urges U.N. Mediation Over U.S. Nuclear Fuel at Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russia has approached the U.N. nuclear watchdog to mediate discussions with the United States regarding nuclear fuel held at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, currently controlled by Russian forces. The request highlights ongoing complications since the plant is near a war front in Ukraine.

Despite Russia's willingness to use or return the fuel supplied by U.S.-based Westinghouse, obstacles like a stable power supply and cooling water remain, making the plant's immediate restart impossible, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency's head, Rafael Grossi.

The strategic Zaporizhzhia plant once supplied significant electricity to Ukraine before being idled. Amid accusations from Russia and Ukraine about shelling the plant, the need for mediation becomes critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)