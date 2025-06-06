Uttarakhand: Blossoming Into India's Horticulture Hub
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to transform Uttarakhand into a national horticulture hub. Highlighting the unique quality of the state's produce, he promised modern agricultural techniques and international market access. The 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' will prioritize crop protection and development.
The Centre and the Government of Uttarakhand have joined forces to position the state as India's hub for horticulture, as highlighted by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
At a Kisan Chaupal event in Dehradun's Pavwala Sauda village, Chouhan emphasized the distinctiveness of Uttarakhand's produce and underlined plans to elevate its market presence globally.
Beyond endorsing modern agricultural solutions, Chouhan advocated natural farming, tech innovations, and conservation to further profitability, foregrounding Uttarakhand's agricultural future with initiatives like the 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.
