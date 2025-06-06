BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts with Drone and Heroin Seizures at Amritsar Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted two smuggling operations near the Amritsar border, seizing a DJI Mavic 3 drone and a heroin packet. The contraband, reportedly launched by Pakistani smugglers, was intercepted thanks to intelligence and quick action by BSF troops and Punjab Police.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a drone and a heroin packet in two different operations along the Amritsar border. Both items were discovered during separate search operations carried out by BSF troops, as confirmed in a statement on Friday.
In a press release, BSF detailed that on Thursday evening, they recovered a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near Rattankhurd village. The following morning, acting on precise intelligence, another operation led to the recovery of a suspected heroin packet, weighing 531 grams, from a field near Balve Dariya village.
Simultaneously, on June 1, coordinated efforts by BSF and Punjab Police resulted in the seizure of additional drones and heroin in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. This operation disrupted multiple smuggling attempts and led to the arrest of associates linked to the Babbar Khalsa International terror outfit.
