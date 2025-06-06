BSF's Swift Actions Thwart Smuggling Attempts at Amritsar Border
The BSF recovered a drone and heroin packet in separate incidents near Amritsar border. In coordinated operations, multiple drones and heroin packets were seized from various locations with the help of Punjab Police. Swift actions led to arrests linked to Babbar Khalsa International's extortion network.
The Border Security Force (BSF) made significant recoveries at the Amritsar border, as they intercepted a rogue drone and a packet of heroin in two separate incidents, officials reported on Friday.
On Thursday evening, BSF troops conducted a diligent search operation, resulting in the finding of a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd village. The following morning, acting on specific intelligence, they discovered a heroin packet weighing 531 grams at Balve Dariya village.
The heroin, taped in yellow adhesive and accompanied by an iron ring, was likely launched by Pakistani smugglers. A series of June raids with Punjab Police further unearthed four drones and 1.017 kg of heroin across Amritsar and Tarn Taran, leading to arrests in a Babbar Khalsa International-linked terror module.
(With inputs from agencies.)
