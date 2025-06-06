Left Menu

BSF's Swift Actions Thwart Smuggling Attempts at Amritsar Border

The BSF recovered a drone and heroin packet in separate incidents near Amritsar border. In coordinated operations, multiple drones and heroin packets were seized from various locations with the help of Punjab Police. Swift actions led to arrests linked to Babbar Khalsa International's extortion network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:31 IST
BSF's Swift Actions Thwart Smuggling Attempts at Amritsar Border
BSF with seized drone and heroin packet from the Amritsar border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) made significant recoveries at the Amritsar border, as they intercepted a rogue drone and a packet of heroin in two separate incidents, officials reported on Friday.

On Thursday evening, BSF troops conducted a diligent search operation, resulting in the finding of a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd village. The following morning, acting on specific intelligence, they discovered a heroin packet weighing 531 grams at Balve Dariya village.

The heroin, taped in yellow adhesive and accompanied by an iron ring, was likely launched by Pakistani smugglers. A series of June raids with Punjab Police further unearthed four drones and 1.017 kg of heroin across Amritsar and Tarn Taran, leading to arrests in a Babbar Khalsa International-linked terror module.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025