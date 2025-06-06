BSF's Swift Actions Thwart Smuggling Attempts at Amritsar Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) made significant recoveries at the Amritsar border, as they intercepted a rogue drone and a packet of heroin in two separate incidents, officials reported on Friday.

On Thursday evening, BSF troops conducted a diligent search operation, resulting in the finding of a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd village. The following morning, acting on specific intelligence, they discovered a heroin packet weighing 531 grams at Balve Dariya village.

The heroin, taped in yellow adhesive and accompanied by an iron ring, was likely launched by Pakistani smugglers. A series of June raids with Punjab Police further unearthed four drones and 1.017 kg of heroin across Amritsar and Tarn Taran, leading to arrests in a Babbar Khalsa International-linked terror module.

