India Stands Firm in US Farm Trade Talks

India is focusing on safeguarding its farmers' interests amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that India will carefully assess the potential benefits and drawbacks. The US seeks more access for its agricultural products, pressing for reduced tariffs, while India prioritizes protecting domestic producers.

  • Country:
  • India

In the latest round of trade talks between India and the United States, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized India's commitment to protecting its farmers. The negotiations center around agricultural market access, with the US pushing for reduced tariffs on its products entering the Indian market.

Chouhan made it clear in an interview that the interests of Indian farmers will remain a top priority, as the country seeks to balance potential benefits against the risks of opening its market. This cautious approach is driven by concerns about rural backlash and domestic producers facing global price volatility.

Currently, while India exports more to the US, the latter is eager for increased market access, particularly for products like corn and soybeans. The ongoing discussions aim to outline a framework for a bilateral trade deal expected by fall 2025, with both nations evaluating overall gains and losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

