Tributes Pour in for BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath After Sudden Demise

The political landscape of Hyderabad mourns the loss of a stalwart as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away following a heart attack. Former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, among other notable leaders, paid their last respects to Gopinath at his Jubilee Hills constituency.

Gopinath, aged 63, succumbed on June 8 after being hospitalized on June 5 at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. KCR visited the bereaved family in Madhapur, offering condolences and the party's unwavering support. The usually stoic leader was visibly emotional during the visit, highlighting the camaraderie shared between the two.

This unfortunate event has shaken the BRS and Andhra Pradesh political circles, drawing messages of mourning from leaders like KT Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Gopinath's commitment to public service and his influential role in the political sphere will be remembered by the community he served passionately for three terms as MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)