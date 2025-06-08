Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath After Sudden Demise

Renowned BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away after a heart attack. Prominent leaders including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid respects. Gopinath, a respected public leader of Hyderabad, left a significant impact on Jubilee Hills. Leaders expressed shock and extended condolences on the untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:00 IST
Tributes Pour in for BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath After Sudden Demise
Former Telangana CM and others pay last respects to Maganti Gopinath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Hyderabad mourns the loss of a stalwart as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away following a heart attack. Former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, among other notable leaders, paid their last respects to Gopinath at his Jubilee Hills constituency.

Gopinath, aged 63, succumbed on June 8 after being hospitalized on June 5 at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. KCR visited the bereaved family in Madhapur, offering condolences and the party's unwavering support. The usually stoic leader was visibly emotional during the visit, highlighting the camaraderie shared between the two.

This unfortunate event has shaken the BRS and Andhra Pradesh political circles, drawing messages of mourning from leaders like KT Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Gopinath's commitment to public service and his influential role in the political sphere will be remembered by the community he served passionately for three terms as MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025