Mamata Banerjee: Early Sentinel Against Voter List Scam

In response to accusations of electoral fraud by Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh emphasized on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first to identify the voter list scam affecting Indian elections. Ghosh stated Banerjee's early detection has been crucial in exposing fraudulent practices.

Rahul Gandhi recently charged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election was "rigged," raising alarms about similar possibilities in the upcoming Bihar polls. Ghosh contended that TMC's scrutiny of electoral irregularities managed to identify discrepancies in West Bengal's voter lists, thwarting potential advantages for the BJP.

Gandhi outlined a five-step manipulation process: from controlling the Election Commission to falsifying voter lists and manipulating turnout. He described this as "match-fixing," warning of the corrosive impacts on democratic institutions and public trust. He called for vigilance and accountability to prevent further manipulation.