Jammu & Kashmir: A Rising Industrial Power Despite External Threats
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha criticized Pakistan for trying to undermine J&K's growth, even as he launched a Rs 1,240 crore industrial project in Kathua. The Dhunseri Poly Films initiative is seen as a testament to investor confidence, expected to create over 1,000 jobs and bolster local industry.
In a strong reprimand directed at Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused the neighboring nation of persistent attempts to destabilize the region. The remarks were made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a massive Rs 1,240 crore industrial project in Kathua.
At the inaugural event for Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd, Sinha highlighted the continuous thwarting of Pakistan's plans to impede J&K's progress. He credited India's robust defense and growing investor interest as evidence of Pakistan's failures, while noting the industrial venture's promise of over 1,000 new jobs.
Emphasizing Kathua's rise as an industrial hub amidst adversity, Sinha echoed Prime Minister Modi's sentiment that Pakistan's efforts to disrupt development have been unsuccessful. Industry leaders, including Dhunseri Group Chairman CK Dhanuka, reiterated commitment to the region's economic growth, forecasting broader regional benefits.
