Karnataka CM Dismisses Resignation Demands Amid Political Tensions
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebuffed calls for his resignation following the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, calling them politically driven. The incident occurred during the RCB victory celebration on June 4, leading to 11 deaths. Despite accusations of negligence by the opposition, Siddaramaiah defended his government's swift action.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly rejected resignation demands made by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the wake of the Bengaluru stampede tragedy. The tragic incident occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring over 50 individuals.
Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah dismissed the claims as 'politically motivated', asserting that his government responded promptly to the incident. He clarified that the stampede occurred at an event he was not a part of, and blamed the City Police Commissioner for the delay in informing him about the mishap.
The opposition, including BJP and JD(S), deemed the incident as a consequence of government negligence, demanding resignations from top officials. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah highlighted that a judicial inquiry is underway, criticizing the opposition for exploiting the tragedy for political gains.
