Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accuses the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of inaction following the murder of ex-Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty. The controversy intensifies as the Centre overrides state decisions, assigning the investigation to the National Investigating Agency amid regional protests over alleged targeted killings.
Tension mounts in Karnataka as BJP President BY Vijayendra accuses the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of being "anti-Hindu" following the murder of former Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty. Vijayendra claims that Hindu activists face relentless attacks under the current administration, which has allegedly failed to act against anti-national entities.
The BJP further escalated its actions by petitioning Karnataka's Governor, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, for the investigation to be passed to the National Investigating Agency (NIA), a move the state opposed but the central government ultimately approved. Vijayendra commented on the Centre's intervention favorably, underscoring BJP's determination to secure justice in this high-profile case.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially transferred the case to the NIA, amidst rising apprehensions regarding broader conspiracies linked to Shetty's killing. The brutal murder of Suhas Shetty, a prominent Bajrang Dal figure in Karnataka, has sparked widespread protests with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad units alleging it was a deliberate attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
