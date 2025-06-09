Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing on Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Plea
The Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing for Tamil Nadu's plea regarding the withheld education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. Tamil Nadu alleges these funds are unjustly tied to the National Education Policy, which the state opposes, arguing that such a requirement is unconstitutional.
In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court on Monday declined Tamil Nadu's request for an urgent hearing over the non-disbursal of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. This decision comes as Tamil Nadu accuses the central government of freezing funds to coerce compliance with the National Education Policy.
The state government had approached the apex court seeking directives for the fund's release, branding the condition as unconstitutional and arbitrary. Tamil Nadu's plea highlights its objection to implementing the National Education Policy and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme without a formal agreement with the central government.
Tamil Nadu further contends that enforcing the National Education Policy and its related schemes, like the PM SHRI Schools initiative, as conditions for the release of education funds impinges on state rights. The state's plea emphasized its opposition to the three-language formula outlined in the NEP-2020, which it finds non-viable.
