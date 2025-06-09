Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing on Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Plea

In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court on Monday declined Tamil Nadu's request for an urgent hearing over the non-disbursal of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. This decision comes as Tamil Nadu accuses the central government of freezing funds to coerce compliance with the National Education Policy.

The state government had approached the apex court seeking directives for the fund's release, branding the condition as unconstitutional and arbitrary. Tamil Nadu's plea highlights its objection to implementing the National Education Policy and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme without a formal agreement with the central government.

Tamil Nadu further contends that enforcing the National Education Policy and its related schemes, like the PM SHRI Schools initiative, as conditions for the release of education funds impinges on state rights. The state's plea emphasized its opposition to the three-language formula outlined in the NEP-2020, which it finds non-viable.

(With inputs from agencies.)