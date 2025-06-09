DDA Demolition in Kalkaji Spurs Political Tensions

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued eviction notices to the residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, announcing the demolition of illegal huts as per a High Court directive. The residents are instructed to vacate voluntarily by June 10, 2025, or face compulsory removal.

The DDA has underscored that any personal items left behind will be removed, disclaiming responsibility for any potential damage. Authorities have urged residents to cooperate for a smooth transition. In the wake of these developments, political tensions have intensified.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh harshly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of displacing long-standing residents. In contrast, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized AAP leaders for what she termed as drama intended to mislead the public. The demolition aims to alleviate flooding by clearing encroachments along the Barapulla drain, with provisions for some resettlements.