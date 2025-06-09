Left Menu

DDA Demolition in Kalkaji Spurs Political Tensions

The Delhi Development Authority has mandated the eviction of residents in Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp due to illegal hut demolitions. Political tensions rise as AAP criticizes BJP's actions. The Chief Minister counters, accusing AAP of misleading intentions. The operation addresses flood risks, with partial resettlement provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:41 IST
DDA Demolition in Kalkaji Spurs Political Tensions
Delhi Development Authority issues eviction notice for illegal huts at Kalkaji Extension (Photo/DDA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued eviction notices to the residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, announcing the demolition of illegal huts as per a High Court directive. The residents are instructed to vacate voluntarily by June 10, 2025, or face compulsory removal.

The DDA has underscored that any personal items left behind will be removed, disclaiming responsibility for any potential damage. Authorities have urged residents to cooperate for a smooth transition. In the wake of these developments, political tensions have intensified.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh harshly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of displacing long-standing residents. In contrast, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized AAP leaders for what she termed as drama intended to mislead the public. The demolition aims to alleviate flooding by clearing encroachments along the Barapulla drain, with provisions for some resettlements.

