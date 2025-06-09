Left Menu

Impact of Falling Interest Rates on Middle-Class Savings

The Maharashtra Congress criticizes reduced lending rates for harming the middle class, as lower deposit interest rates affect depositors, particularly retirees. The Congress calls on the RBI and the government to protect depositors. Despite intentions to boost the economy, reduced rates erode the financial security of depositors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:16 IST
Impact of Falling Interest Rates on Middle-Class Savings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has raised concerns over the reduction in lending rates by banks, warning that it could harm middle-class savers by slashing interest rates on deposits. Party officials stressed the need for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government to offer protection to these citizens.

Vishwas Utagi, a state Congress leader with a background in banking, criticized the RBI's aggressive reduction of the repo rate from 6 percent to 5.5 percent. While this move aims to spur economic growth, it poses a threat to the financial security of common depositors, particularly retirees, due to reduced deposit returns.

Utagi highlighted that, despite the goal to increase credit availability and economic activity, falling deposit interest rates diminish the purchasing power of depositors. He called for immediate action to protect these individuals, questioning why large defaulters receive priority over honest depositors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025