Outrage in Delhi: Two Child Assault Cases Spark Protests and Condemnation
Two horrific cases of child exploitation have rocked Delhi, inciting public outrage and demands for justice. A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested in Subzi Mandi, while another nine-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered in Dayalpur. Police efforts in both cases are under scrutiny as anger and protests erupt.
Delhi is grappling with twin tragedies as two severe cases of child exploitation shake the city. On Monday morning, a seven-year-old girl from the Subzi Mandi area was allegedly molested by a 26-year-old man. The incident occurred at around 9:30 AM while the child was playing outside her residence, according to Delhi Police reports.
The girl informed her mother, who immediately alerted her father, leading to a timely police report at 10:23 AM. The accused, identified as Karia, alias Mohd. Saheem, was quickly apprehended; an official case has been filed as investigations continue, police said. More revelations are anticipated as the investigation proceeds.
Meanwhile, a disturbing case of the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the Dayalpur area has ignited vehement protests. Official medical reports documented severe injuries, highlighting the brutality of the crime. The local community has rallied for urgent justice, expressing dissatisfaction with police actions so far. Delhi officials and political figures have criticized administrative failures and demanded rapid resolution of the cases, emphasizing heightened concern over the safety of women and children in the region.
