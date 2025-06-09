India Asserts Global Stance in Diplomatic Tour

In a significant diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, as part of a delegation headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reinforced India's firm resolve to defend itself if provoked. The initiative emphasized India's steadfast dedication to peace during their international visits.

Deora expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, and party leader Eknath Shinde for enabling his participation in the global outreach program. 'I am pleased to have traveled to the United States as part of this delegation, and I am thankful for the opportunity,' he remarked.

The delegation's itinerary, which included Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, concluded in the United States. Deora differentiated India's image on the global stage by dismissing comparisons with Pakistan, labeling it as a dysfunctional state, while affirming India's status as a rising economic power.

He clearly communicated the delegation's message, stating, 'We desire peace and seek to ignore provocation, but we will defend ourselves if needed. Terrorist acts will see a strong response, particularly those involving Pakistan.' With figures like JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmed and BJP's Tejaswi Surya, the delegation underscored India's stance globally.

The delegation engaged international partners concerning the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, reiterating India's strong stance on combating cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)