Massive Blaze Erupts in Udhampur's Kaldi Forest

A significant forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Monday afternoon around 4:30 PM. Local authorities and foresters are actively working to control the blaze. Firefighting efforts continue as officials manage most of the fire, but await further details.

Updated: 09-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:04 IST
Flames engulf the Kaldi forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday afternoon, a massive fire erupted in the Kaldi forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials reported. The blaze began around 4:00 to 4:30 PM, according to local residents.

Pardeep Khajuria, a forester, informed ANI that the fire started in the evening and emphasized ongoing efforts to extinguish the flames. 'The maximum fire is under control now,' Khajuria stated.

Firefighting teams are on the ground, and their efforts to contain the fire continue. Authorities are still monitoring the situation closely, with additional information to be provided as it becomes available. (ANI)

