Massive Blaze Erupts in Udhampur's Kaldi Forest

On Monday afternoon, a massive fire erupted in the Kaldi forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials reported. The blaze began around 4:00 to 4:30 PM, according to local residents.

Pardeep Khajuria, a forester, informed ANI that the fire started in the evening and emphasized ongoing efforts to extinguish the flames. 'The maximum fire is under control now,' Khajuria stated.

Firefighting teams are on the ground, and their efforts to contain the fire continue. Authorities are still monitoring the situation closely, with additional information to be provided as it becomes available. (ANI)