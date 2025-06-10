Left Menu

Outrage in Delhi: AAP Demands Justice for 9-Year-Old Victim

The Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi demands urgent action from Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Dayalpur. With the accused still at large, concerns about safety and police effectiveness are mounting, prompting widespread protest and calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:03 IST
AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Atishi, has sought a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora concerning the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. As the main suspect remains free, questions about the police investigation's efficacy are intensifying.

Atishi, who leads the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, penned a strongly-worded letter highlighting public safety concerns and demanding swift action. Accompanied by AAP MLAs and leaders, she plans to discuss the matter, underscoring the urgency due to the severe safety implications for women and children in the capital.

The delayed arrest of the accused has sparked protests among Dayalpur residents, who demand expeditious justice. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj have both condemned the incident, urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to address safety in the area, as the police continue their search for the suspect.

