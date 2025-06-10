Left Menu

Cautious Optimism in Asia: Stocks Edge Higher Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks saw slight gains on Tuesday as investors anticipated U.S.-China trade negotiations. The talks focus on strategic issues like rare earths and have extended into a second day. Poor Chinese economic data has led to expectations of further stimulus efforts by Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced modest increases on Tuesday as investors watched for developments from U.S.-China trade talks in London. The talks have extended into another day, raising hopes for easing tensions that have led to economic repercussions globally.

Despite weak Chinese economic indicators, there is cautious optimism among investors, fueled by expectations of potential stimulus measures from Beijing. On Tuesday, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index advanced by 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.1%.

The meeting addresses complex strategic issues like rare earths and semiconductors that, according to analysts, are unlikely to see resolution in this session. As trade data shows China's exports to the U.S. plummeting, sectors such as real estate and healthcare saw the most gains, while defense stocks declined.

