Left Menu

Key Developments in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Sent on Remand

The fourth suspect in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case has been placed on a seven-day transit remand. The case, involving murder during a honeymoon in Meghalaya allegedly orchestrated by the victim's wife, progresses as all involved are taken to Shillong for further investigation by the Meghalaya Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:22 IST
Key Developments in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Sent on Remand
Fourth accused in Megahalya murder case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the fourth suspect, Anand, has been placed on a seven-day transit remand. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya detailed that Anand was brought by the Shillong Police and will be moved to their jurisdiction along with the three previously detained suspects.

The suspects, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, have no prior criminal records and are between the ages of 20 and 25. They reportedly conspired with the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is also under police custody. The murder allegedly occurred during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, with contract killers reportedly involved.

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, confirmed a total of four arrests, with one suspect still at large. According to the Special Investigation Team, following Sonam's surrender, the investigation will continue in Shillong, where Raja's body was found after he went missing. The case remains under close scrutiny as more details emerge.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025