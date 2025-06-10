Key Developments in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Sent on Remand

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the fourth suspect, Anand, has been placed on a seven-day transit remand. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya detailed that Anand was brought by the Shillong Police and will be moved to their jurisdiction along with the three previously detained suspects.

The suspects, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, have no prior criminal records and are between the ages of 20 and 25. They reportedly conspired with the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is also under police custody. The murder allegedly occurred during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, with contract killers reportedly involved.

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, confirmed a total of four arrests, with one suspect still at large. According to the Special Investigation Team, following Sonam's surrender, the investigation will continue in Shillong, where Raja's body was found after he went missing. The case remains under close scrutiny as more details emerge.