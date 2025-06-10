Jan Man Survey: A New Chapter in People's Democracy on NaMo App
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, the NaMo App launched the 'Jan Man Survey,' gaining over 5 lakh responses within 26 hours. This initiative empowers citizens to voice their opinions on national issues, directly influencing government policy through active participation.
- Country:
- India
In celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, the NaMo App has rolled out the 'Jan Man Survey,' an initiative swiftly accumulating more than 5 lakh responses from citizens across India within just 26 hours.
The survey seeks to actively involve citizens in the democracy, enabling them to express views on crucial national matters and government policies. Announced by Prime Minister Modi on the social media platform X, the survey allows citizens to directly communicate feedback to the government.
With submissions flooding in from every region, the Jan Man Survey stands as a pivotal tool for genuine public engagement. Designed to capture Indian citizens' perspectives on topics spanning national security to youth development, it has already seen significant participation highlighting its criticality in shaping national policies.
