Celebrating 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi: Progress and Achievements

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has credited the central government for its remarkable accomplishments in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare programs in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Gupta emphasized the distinct transformations seen during this period under Modi's leadership.

Gupta highlighted significant healthcare advancements, particularly noting the performance of AIIMS, which currently handles 500,000 outpatient department cases annually. This initiative, she explained, has effectively eased the burden on Delhi's hospitals. Furthermore, Gupta praised the central government's approval of a substantial road project worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, signifying notable infrastructure development.

The chief minister attributed the expansion of Delhi's metro system to the central government, recounting various phases launched under its auspices. She enumerated various government schemes, including Mudra and Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provided financial relief to Delhi's residents. Marking the occasion, the Union government released an e-book chronicling the accomplishments of Modi's administration, underscoring its steadfast dedication to inclusive and sustainable development.

