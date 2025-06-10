Celebrating 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi: Progress and Achievements
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauds the central government's achievements during PM Modi's 11-year tenure, highlighting strides in healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare schemes. The Union government released an e-book detailing advancements across sectors, emphasizing the commitment to inclusivity and sustainable development under PM Modi's leadership.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has credited the central government for its remarkable accomplishments in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare programs in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Gupta emphasized the distinct transformations seen during this period under Modi's leadership.
Gupta highlighted significant healthcare advancements, particularly noting the performance of AIIMS, which currently handles 500,000 outpatient department cases annually. This initiative, she explained, has effectively eased the burden on Delhi's hospitals. Furthermore, Gupta praised the central government's approval of a substantial road project worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, signifying notable infrastructure development.
The chief minister attributed the expansion of Delhi's metro system to the central government, recounting various phases launched under its auspices. She enumerated various government schemes, including Mudra and Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provided financial relief to Delhi's residents. Marking the occasion, the Union government released an e-book chronicling the accomplishments of Modi's administration, underscoring its steadfast dedication to inclusive and sustainable development.
