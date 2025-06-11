U.S.-China Trade Truce Framework: Rare Earths & Tariff Turmoil

In a significant development, the U.S. and China have reached an agreement to reestablish a trade truce and address issues related to rare earth exports. This framework was announced after two days of intensive negotiations in London, where U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick underscored its importance in reviving the Geneva trade talks.

The discussions aim to ease bilateral retaliatory tariffs, but challenges persist regarding technology export controls and differing trade practices. Signs of a durable resolution are minimal, with U.S. and China needing to resolve fundamental differences in economic strategies and tariff policies before an August deadline.

Market reactions to the latest developments have been mixed, reflecting cautious optimism among investors. Both nations' leaders are set to review the framework, while analysts emphasize the need for detailed implementation plans to ensure trade relations stabilize effectively.