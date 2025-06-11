Tragic Collision in Telangana: Three Dead, Three Injured

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Rangareddy district, a late-night collision between a car and a bus claimed the lives of three individuals, while three others sustained injuries. The deadly crash was reported near Mall village, located on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, as confirmed by police authorities on Wednesday.

The inspector of Yacharam Police Station stated, "The collision occurred around 1 am last night. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to the hospital. All victims were occupants of the car."

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds. The police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward as they continue to gather information on this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)