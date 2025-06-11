Tragic Collision in Telangana: Three Dead, Three Injured
A car and bus collision in Telangana's Rangareddy district resulted in three fatalities and three injuries. The crash happened near Mall village at around 1 am. Authorities have confirmed that the injured and deceased were all car occupants. Investigations are ongoing as further details are awaited.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Telangana's Rangareddy district, a late-night collision between a car and a bus claimed the lives of three individuals, while three others sustained injuries. The deadly crash was reported near Mall village, located on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, as confirmed by police authorities on Wednesday.
The inspector of Yacharam Police Station stated, "The collision occurred around 1 am last night. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to the hospital. All victims were occupants of the car."
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds. The police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward as they continue to gather information on this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Safety Anthem: Shankar Mahadevan's Multilingual Song to Raise Awareness
Western Cape Lowers R44 Speed Limit in Betty’s Bay to Enhance Road Safety
Haryana committee on road safety approves budget of Rs 74.5 crore
UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign
Goa's Innovative Road Safety Initiative: Changing Driving Behaviors