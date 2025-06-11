Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Telangana: Three Dead, Three Injured

A car and bus collision in Telangana's Rangareddy district resulted in three fatalities and three injuries. The crash happened near Mall village at around 1 am. Authorities have confirmed that the injured and deceased were all car occupants. Investigations are ongoing as further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:12 IST
Tragic Collision in Telangana: Three Dead, Three Injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Rangareddy district, a late-night collision between a car and a bus claimed the lives of three individuals, while three others sustained injuries. The deadly crash was reported near Mall village, located on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, as confirmed by police authorities on Wednesday.

The inspector of Yacharam Police Station stated, "The collision occurred around 1 am last night. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to the hospital. All victims were occupants of the car."

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds. The police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward as they continue to gather information on this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025