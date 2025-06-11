Omar Abdullah Highlights Development Amidst Pakistan's Disruption Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday highlighted the region's evolving development landscape amidst persistent destabilization efforts by Pakistan. Speaking at Aligarh Muslim University's Ahmadi School, Abdullah stressed the need for continuous progress to ensure stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

While paying respects at a friend's grave, CM Abdullah praised the completion of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest, as a milestone for Indian Railways. He advocated for ongoing infrastructure projects critical to enhancing regional connectivity and prosperity.

Addressing other issues, Abdullah commented on the reservation bill's status due to the assembly's inactivity and the impact of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on tourism, reaffirming efforts to normalize the situation. He also reiterated the call for restored statehood, urging Prime Minister Modi's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)