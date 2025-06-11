Modi's Monumental Decade: A Blueprint for India's Future

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, crediting him for dramatically transforming India through visionary policies and schemes. In his statement on Wednesday, Prasad asserted that this period has been marked by remarkable progress and offers lessons for Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Prasad highlighted how the Modi government has championed inclusive growth, sustainable development, and good governance, bringing transformative changes across multiple sectors. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Awas Yojana, and Kaushal Vikas Yojana are lauded for uplifting marginalized communities and fueling economic prosperity.

The spokesperson cited landmark reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax and Citizenship Amendment Act as part of Modi's legislative triumphs. Prasad also emphasized the government's strategic initiatives to bolster entrepreneurship, innovation, and national security, setting an ambitious vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)