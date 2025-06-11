Sebi Introduces UPI Payment Mechanism to Bolster Investor Confidence

In a bid to bolster investor confidence and enhance transaction safety, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism for all registered intermediaries. The new system, scheduled to go live on October 1, 2025, aims to tackle fraud and impersonation in the securities market.

The UPI mechanism will provide a verified and secure channel for financial transactions, mitigating the risks posed by unregistered entities engaging in fraudulent activities. Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the mechanism's role in safeguarding investor interests.

Additionally, Sebi is developing a tool called 'Sebi Check' to further empower investors. This functionality will allow users to verify UPI IDs by scanning QR codes or manually entering the ID, along with confirming bank details like the account number and IFSC of a registered intermediary. The market regulator had previously floated a consultation paper on this initiative in January.