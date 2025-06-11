Left Menu

CBI Nets French Embassy Visa Fraud Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against eight individuals in a visa fraud scheme at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The accused, including embassy officials and visa agents, allegedly accepted payments in exchange for Schengen visas, with the operation traced to Punjab.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally charged eight individuals in connection with a visa fraud scheme targeting the French Embassy in New Delhi. Among those charged are a Local Law Officer from the embassy's Visa Department, his family members, and several visa agents and middlemen. This development was confirmed in a press release issued by the agency.

According to the CBI, the fraud involved a network of visa agents mainly operating out of Punjab who reportedly extracted between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 45 lakh from each visa applicant. These funds were funneled through various bank accounts and ultimately reached the accused embassy official and his family. The accused are alleged to have processed Schengen visas in exchange for these hefty fees and destroyed the visa documents afterward.

In a significant investigative breakthrough, the CBI managed to trace the proceeds of crime and unearth properties worth crores in India and abroad. Additionally, India's first Silver notice in this case was published as a result of collaboration between CBI's International Operations Division and international agencies. This coordination has been vital in securing crucial evidence, according to the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

