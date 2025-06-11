Revamping Power: Arunachal's Energy Transformation

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, has revealed plans for a significant overhaul of the state's power department, a change that has been long anticipated.

In a recent review meeting, Mein outlined the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Power Development Programme, with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore over the next four years. This initiative aims to enhance sub-transmission and distribution in urban and densely populated regions.

In efforts to extend electricity to newly formed districts and unelectrified rural areas, the programme focuses on integrating local generation into the grid. Instructions have been given to reduce AT&C losses to below 15%, and modernize infrastructure. Further, safety guidelines for linemen and electrical workers are to be established, with a restructured proposal slated for cabinet review.

(With inputs from agencies.)