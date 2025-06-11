India Launches Special Campaign 2.0 for Pensioner Grievance Redressal

The Government of India has announced a significant initiative aimed at addressing the grievances of family and super senior pensioners. Minister Jitendra Singh will launch Special Campaign 2.0, scheduled for July 2025, to tackle more than 2,200 complaints from pensioners across 51 government departments.

With a mission to empower women and support senior citizens, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has outlined a month-long campaign for timely and effective grievance resolution. A preparatory meeting chaired by the Secretary (Pension) established guidelines to ensure smooth execution.

The ministry insists on closing grievances only after conclusive redressal on the CPENGRAMS Portal. The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare will oversee implementation, sharing best practices through various platforms to highlight campaign successes.