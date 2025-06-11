Left Menu

India Launches Special Campaign 2.0 for Pensioner Grievance Redressal

The Indian government is launching Special Campaign 2.0 from July 1-31, 2025, focusing on efficient grievance redressal for family and super senior pensioners. The initiative, led by Minister Jitendra Singh, aims to address over 2,200 grievances across 51 departments to empower women and senior citizens.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has announced a significant initiative aimed at addressing the grievances of family and super senior pensioners. Minister Jitendra Singh will launch Special Campaign 2.0, scheduled for July 2025, to tackle more than 2,200 complaints from pensioners across 51 government departments.

With a mission to empower women and support senior citizens, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has outlined a month-long campaign for timely and effective grievance resolution. A preparatory meeting chaired by the Secretary (Pension) established guidelines to ensure smooth execution.

The ministry insists on closing grievances only after conclusive redressal on the CPENGRAMS Portal. The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare will oversee implementation, sharing best practices through various platforms to highlight campaign successes.

