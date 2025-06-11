India Achieves Major Leap in Social Protection Coverage, Sets Global Benchmark
India's social protection coverage has surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025. This remarkable feat, acknowledged by the International Labour Organisation, positions India as a leader in social security expansion. Led by visionary policies under Prime Minister Modi, the nation moves towards an inclusive welfare system.
India has marked a significant achievement in expanding its social protection coverage, with a major leap from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, according to the International Labour Organisation's ILOSTAT database.
During the International Labour Conference, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussed India's pro-poor welfare programs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The ILO has recognized these efforts, reporting that 64.3% of India's population, over 94 crore individuals, now receive at least one social protection benefit.
India stands second globally in terms of social protection beneficiaries. The ILO praised the government's focus on poor and labour welfare. India's phase I data pooling, focuses on Central and women-centric schemes. With ongoing efforts, coverage is expected to exceed 100 crore, leading global digital governance and welfare transparency.
