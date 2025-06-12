AI Innovation and Naval Diplomacy: India's Strategic Moves

Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and retired Commodore Arogyaswami Paulraj explored advancing India's AI and semiconductor capabilities, crucial for defense system indigenization. Commodore Paulraj, a pioneer in naval technology, stressed self-reliance as a national imperative during a defense officer briefing on AI's role in modern warfare.

Acknowledged for his breakthrough MIMO technology, a backbone of wireless communication, Paulraj underscored integrating AI into military systems, aligning with India's self-reliance vision under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. The same day, Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy engaged in bilateral talks in Kuala Lumpur, orchestrated by Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha.

In a parallel diplomatic effort, India extended its outreach in the region, with Secretary (East) P. Kumaran meeting Brunei Darussalam's Foreign Affairs Secretary, discussing partnership enhancement and ASEAN collaboration. These interactions reflect India's strategic diplomatic and technological initiatives to fortify regional influence and security frameworks.