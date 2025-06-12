Left Menu

AI Innovation and Naval Diplomacy: India's Strategic Moves

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Commodore A. Paulraj focused on AI initiatives and technology infusion for national security. Concurrently, India engaged in diplomatic talks with Malaysia and Brunei, emphasizing collaboration and strategic alignment in naval and foreign affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:15 IST
AI Innovation and Naval Diplomacy: India's Strategic Moves
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi with Commodore Arogyaswami Paulraaj (retd) (Photo/ Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and retired Commodore Arogyaswami Paulraj explored advancing India's AI and semiconductor capabilities, crucial for defense system indigenization. Commodore Paulraj, a pioneer in naval technology, stressed self-reliance as a national imperative during a defense officer briefing on AI's role in modern warfare.

Acknowledged for his breakthrough MIMO technology, a backbone of wireless communication, Paulraj underscored integrating AI into military systems, aligning with India's self-reliance vision under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. The same day, Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy engaged in bilateral talks in Kuala Lumpur, orchestrated by Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha.

In a parallel diplomatic effort, India extended its outreach in the region, with Secretary (East) P. Kumaran meeting Brunei Darussalam's Foreign Affairs Secretary, discussing partnership enhancement and ASEAN collaboration. These interactions reflect India's strategic diplomatic and technological initiatives to fortify regional influence and security frameworks.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025