The Slow Grind: Navigating U.S.-EU Trade Negotiations

U.S.-EU trade negotiations have entered a prolonged phase, focusing on bridging significant gaps, particularly in areas like technology and services. While there's reduced urgency compared to earlier U.S.-China talks, uncertainty over the outcome continues to cast a shadow on market forecasts.

Updated: 12-06-2025 12:23 IST
In the evolving landscape of international trade, U.S.-EU negotiations have entered a slow grind, with the focus shifting from China to Europe. Despite a less volatile environment than previous spring's negotiations, concerns remain for investors seeking resolution.

Finding common ground between the U.S. and EU is encumbered by Europe's reluctance to compromise on agriculture and the ongoing Airbus-Boeing rivalry, among others. The services sector, however, presents an opportunity, especially in technology where the EU holds a deficit with the U.S.

The strategic credibility of U.S. negotiations is at stake, against a backdrop of reduced market pressure and changing currency landscapes. This prolonged trade negotiation phase may cap equity market gains and test market patience over the summer months.

