Left Menu

Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Allegations Against Government

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP of concealing truths about Maha Kumbh deaths. Jaiswal dismissed Gandhi's claims as politically motivated, while Gandhi accused the BJP of erasing facts similar to their handling of COVID statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:39 IST
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Allegations Against Government
Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the BJP. Jaiswal accused Gandhi of making baseless allegations about the government's handling of deaths during the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal claimed Gandhi is more concerned with political relevance than facts. Gandhi had accused the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, of suppressing the truth about fatalities at the Kumbh Mela and drawing parallels to the alleged under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

Gandhi's comments follow reports that 30 people died in a stampede during the Maha Kumbh celebrations. The Uttar Pradesh government responded by providing financial aid and initiating a judicial inquiry, while the central government noted that maintaining such data is a state responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025