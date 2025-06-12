Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Allegations Against Government
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP of concealing truths about Maha Kumbh deaths. Jaiswal dismissed Gandhi's claims as politically motivated, while Gandhi accused the BJP of erasing facts similar to their handling of COVID statistics.
Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the BJP. Jaiswal accused Gandhi of making baseless allegations about the government's handling of deaths during the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage.
Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal claimed Gandhi is more concerned with political relevance than facts. Gandhi had accused the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, of suppressing the truth about fatalities at the Kumbh Mela and drawing parallels to the alleged under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths.
Gandhi's comments follow reports that 30 people died in a stampede during the Maha Kumbh celebrations. The Uttar Pradesh government responded by providing financial aid and initiating a judicial inquiry, while the central government noted that maintaining such data is a state responsibility.
