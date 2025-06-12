Left Menu

Boeing Dreamliner Tragedy: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787, crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. With nationalities including Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese, the incident has prompted investigations by aviation authorities. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolences, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Visuals of the hostel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787, crashed in a residential area of Ahmedabad shortly after its departure. The ill-fated flight, bound for London's Gatwick airport, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including nationals from India, Britain, Canada, and Portugal.

In response, Boeing Airplanes announced they are in contact with Air India and have offered their support. Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to coordinate on investigation efforts as necessary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, labeling the incident 'heartbreaking beyond words.' With an experienced crew under Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International but failed to respond to communications after issuing a mayday call.

