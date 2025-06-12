Sukhu's Strategic Plan: Boosting Himachal's Rural Economy through Potatoes and Natural Farming
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced imminent support prices for potatoes to strengthen the rural economy during a recent conference. The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to green energy, natural farming, and addressing agricultural challenges like climate change. New schemes will bolster rural livelihoods and tackle rising cancer cases linked to food habits.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu revealed plans to declare a support price for potatoes, marking a decisive effort to bolster the economy of local farmers. During a state-level Multi-Stakeholder Consultative conference, Sukhu emphasized the government's dedication to uplifting the rural economy, while introducing a Rs 20 crore potato processing plant set for Una district.
In addition to this, the Himachal Pradesh government is actively promoting green energy and natural farming. Sukhu highlighted plans to increase the minimum support price for crops produced via natural methods, underscoring a commitment to enhancing rural livelihoods. New initiatives will roll out next year, aimed at reinforcing the region's agricultural backbone which makes up 14 percent of the state's GDP.
The Chief Minister also addressed the alarming rise in cancer cases in the state, linking them to changing food habits and natural farming's potential role in mitigation. As agriculture remains crucial to 80 percent of the state's population, the government plans to tackle climate change impacts through adaptive farming practices, soil conservation, and an emphasis on traditional seeds. The release of a book on natural farming further solidified the state's commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, with Padma Shri recipient Nek Ram Sharma shedding light on millet's importance and resource conservation.
