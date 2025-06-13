Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Iran Amid Nuclear Dispute
Israel launched strikes on Iran, causing explosions in Tehran amid rising tensions over nuclear material production. In response, Israel declared a state of emergency, anticipating retaliatory attacks. Crude oil prices surged, while U.S. intelligence indicated preparation for further strikes. Talks to deescalate the situation remain stalled.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel announced early Friday that it has launched strikes targeting Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. The move comes amid U.S. efforts to halt Iran's nuclear material production. In the wake of this, Israel has declared a state of emergency due to the expected missile and drone retaliation from Tehran.
An Israeli military source revealed that dozens of nuclear and military sites were targeted, stressing that Iran holds enough nuclear material to produce 15 bombs imminently. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, highlighted the likelihood of immediate retaliatory attacks against Israel and its civilian population.
Despite the ongoing crisis, two U.S. officials confirmed that American forces were not involved in Israel's operations. Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump convened a cabinet meeting, and although U.S.-Iran talks were scheduled in Oman, they face deadlock. Meanwhile, crude oil prices spiked over $3 per barrel following the developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
