Market Turmoil as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Global stock markets plummeted on Friday as Israel launched military operations against Iran, leading to a surge in oil prices and a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and the dollar. The conflict injected further uncertainty into financial markets already pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies.

Brent crude soared 7.25%, with oil prices poised for their largest one-day jump since the energy crisis of 2022. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted significant losses, as European and Asian shares followed suit. Analysts noted the potential for long-term investment opportunities despite the tense geopolitical climate.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after a four-day decline, reflecting market adjustments to the commodity and stock price shocks. Bond market dynamics highlighted investor caution, while currency fluctuations pointed to the varying impacts of the Middle East conflict on global financial stability.

