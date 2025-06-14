Escalation in the Middle East: Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes

Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel's major cities following a large-scale Israeli assault on Iran's nuclear facilities, sparking widespread concern of regional conflict. Explosions resounded throughout Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with Israel's military alleging that Iranian salvos targeted the nation.

While most of Iran's missiles were intercepted, several struck buildings causing damage and injuries variously described as critical, moderate, and slight. The heightened tensions have caught the attention of global powers. In his televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that the military operation would persist until the threat was neutralized.

The conflict stems from long-standing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions, and debates over whether its programs are civilian or military in nature. The incident has reverberated internationally, affecting energy markets and drawing comments from U.S. President Trump, who highlighted the ongoing negotiations with Iran for a nuclear deal.