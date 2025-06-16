Germany's Bold Move to Energize European Markets

Germany is set to take significant steps to invigorate its energy sector by reducing electricity grid fees and cutting the electricity tax. Additionally, the country plans to abolish the gas storage surcharge, according to Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Reiche's announcement underscores Germany's commitment to strengthening European energy markets, ensuring more competitive and efficient energy trade across borders.

These policy changes aim to provide relief for consumers while bolstering the infrastructure that supports international energy cooperation.