Germany's Bold Move to Energize European Markets

Germany plans to cut electricity grid fees, reduce electricity tax, and abolish the gas storage surcharge. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche announced these measures to strengthen European energy markets.

Updated: 16-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:07 IST
Germany is set to take significant steps to invigorate its energy sector by reducing electricity grid fees and cutting the electricity tax. Additionally, the country plans to abolish the gas storage surcharge, according to Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Reiche's announcement underscores Germany's commitment to strengthening European energy markets, ensuring more competitive and efficient energy trade across borders.

These policy changes aim to provide relief for consumers while bolstering the infrastructure that supports international energy cooperation.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

