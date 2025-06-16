Left Menu

Iran-Israel Tensions Lead to Oil Price Plunge Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Oil prices fell over $2 per barrel after Iran sought a truce with Israel, easing concerns about supply disruptions. The proposed ceasefire might prevent further escalation in the region. Iran asked Gulf countries to influence the U.S. for immediate action, balancing its nuclear negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant market movement, oil prices plunged more than $2 per barrel on Monday following reports that Iran is actively pursuing a truce with Israel. This diplomatic effort spurred hopes for a ceasefire and mitigated fears of potential disruptions to crude supply from the volatile region.

Traders reacted to the possibility of de-escalation, with Brent crude futures dropping $2.65 to $71.58 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid $2.71 to $70.27 per barrel. Analysts note the markets are adjusting to signals of stability, despite earlier risks of a broader conflict impacting major energy infrastructure.

Iran's approach involves mediatory efforts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. These countries are urged to press U.S. President Donald Trump for his intervention. Iran's willingness to show flexibility in nuclear program talks could be pivotal in clinching a ceasefire, potentially averting further military actions that could jolt oil prices and supply chains globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

