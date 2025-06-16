Viral Bengaluru Altercation: Rapido Rider Claims Self-defense Against Assault
A viral video shows a Rapido bike taxi rider in Bengaluru slapping a woman passenger, but the rider claims self-defense, stating the woman assaulted him first. The incident, caught on camera, led to police action and raised questions around the circumstances leading to the confrontation.
A widely circulated video has captured a concerning incident in Bengaluru, where a Rapido bike taxi rider is seen slapping a female passenger. The rider, identified as Suhas, insists he was acting in self-defense after being attacked first by the woman.
Suhas explained to ANI that the altercation began after the woman allegedly used abusive language and physically assaulted him. He claims she was dissatisfied when he couldn't stop the vehicle exactly where she requested. Suhas, now in police custody, has filed a complaint against the woman.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated that the incident, which took place on June 13, came to their attention only after the video gained traction online. The police have urged the woman involved to file a formal complaint.
