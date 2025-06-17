Iranian Air Defences Thwart Attack on South Pars Gas Field
Iranian air defences successfully prevented an attack on the South Pars gas field, which it shares with Qatar. This follows a prior strike attributed to Israel on Saturday, causing Iran to suspend some gas production.
Iranian air defences have successfully intercepted an attack targeting the critical South Pars gas field on Monday, reports from the Iranian Fararu news website confirm.
The South Pars gas field, the largest of its kind globally and shared between Iran and Qatar, faced a similar strike on Saturday allegedly by Israeli forces, prompting disruptions in gas output.
The incident led to Iran partially halting gas production, highlighting heightened vulnerabilities and regional tensions impacting energy stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
