Left Menu

Iranian Air Defences Thwart Attack on South Pars Gas Field

Iranian air defences successfully prevented an attack on the South Pars gas field, which it shares with Qatar. This follows a prior strike attributed to Israel on Saturday, causing Iran to suspend some gas production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:51 IST
Iranian Air Defences Thwart Attack on South Pars Gas Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian air defences have successfully intercepted an attack targeting the critical South Pars gas field on Monday, reports from the Iranian Fararu news website confirm.

The South Pars gas field, the largest of its kind globally and shared between Iran and Qatar, faced a similar strike on Saturday allegedly by Israeli forces, prompting disruptions in gas output.

The incident led to Iran partially halting gas production, highlighting heightened vulnerabilities and regional tensions impacting energy stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025