IndiGo Expands: New Routes to Connect Assam and Tamil Nadu
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces IndiGo's new routes connecting Assam with major Indian hubs and a long-awaited Jorhat-Delhi route starting September 20. The airline also launches routes between Delhi, Trichy, and Jorhat, enhancing tourism and trade ties in northeast India and southern Tamil Nadu.
IndiGo is set to launch new routes connecting Assam's cities with India's major hubs, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The highly anticipated Jorhat-Delhi route will commence on September 20, meeting a longstanding demand from passengers in the region.
Starting September 20, 2025, IndiGo will operate direct flights between Delhi and Jorhat four times a week. Additionally, from September 16, 2025, daily flights will connect Delhi with Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. These services aim to boost tourism, enhance trade, and support local businesses in these regions.
Jorhat, known for its proximity to Majuli and Kaziranga National Park, is an economic and spiritual hub in northeast India, thriving on tea production and eco-tourism. Meanwhile, Trichy is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu with a rich historical and spiritual heritage, poised to benefit from increased connectivity to Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
