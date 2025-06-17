Left Menu

IndiGo Expands: New Routes to Connect Assam and Tamil Nadu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces IndiGo's new routes connecting Assam with major Indian hubs and a long-awaited Jorhat-Delhi route starting September 20. The airline also launches routes between Delhi, Trichy, and Jorhat, enhancing tourism and trade ties in northeast India and southern Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:18 IST
IndiGo Expands: New Routes to Connect Assam and Tamil Nadu
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is set to launch new routes connecting Assam's cities with India's major hubs, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The highly anticipated Jorhat-Delhi route will commence on September 20, meeting a longstanding demand from passengers in the region.

Starting September 20, 2025, IndiGo will operate direct flights between Delhi and Jorhat four times a week. Additionally, from September 16, 2025, daily flights will connect Delhi with Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. These services aim to boost tourism, enhance trade, and support local businesses in these regions.

Jorhat, known for its proximity to Majuli and Kaziranga National Park, is an economic and spiritual hub in northeast India, thriving on tea production and eco-tourism. Meanwhile, Trichy is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu with a rich historical and spiritual heritage, poised to benefit from increased connectivity to Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025