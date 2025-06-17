Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mathura: Search Intensifies for Building Collapse Suspect

After a building collapse in Mathura's Govind Nagar claimed three lives, police declared a Rs 25,000 reward for information on a suspect. Rescue operations are ongoing, with financial aid and alternative housing offered to victims. Protests erupted while a thorough investigation proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:21 IST
Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic building collapse in Mathura's Govind Nagar, the local police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a key suspect involved in the disaster, which claimed the lives of three individuals, including two children.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed the reward, stating, "Strict action will follow upon the arrest of the accused." He also noted that locals have expressed their grievances through protests, underscoring the urgency of holding those responsible accountable.

City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar assured affected families that financial aid and temporary accommodation will be provided as part of the ongoing relief efforts. Meanwhile, the Mathura Chief Medical Officer reported on the critical rescue efforts, highlighting the work of emergency services following the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

