Minerva Venture Fund Invests in NeRL to Boost India's Agri-Fintech Revolution

Mauritius-based Minerva Venture Fund has acquired a significant stake in National E-Repository Ltd (NeRL), a key player in India's agri-fintech sector. NeRL's digital transformation of warehouse receipts enables efficient financing and reflects Minerva's confidence in India's growing digital infrastructure in the BFSI and commodity sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:55 IST
Mauritius-based Minerva Venture Fund has strategically acquired a stake in India's National E-Repository Ltd (NeRL), a major digital repository for electronic warehouse receipts, as per a recent statement.

NeRL is pivotal in the digitization of India's agri-fintech and commodity financing systems by converting paper-based receipts into secure electronic formats. This move facilitates transparent, efficient financing access for stakeholders including farmers, traders, and financial institutions.

A spokesperson from Minerva Venture Fund stated that NeRL is seen as an essential digital utility poised to capitalize on India's policy reforms and tech adoption in the agri and commodity sectors, though financial details were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

