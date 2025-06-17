Minerva Venture Fund Invests in NeRL to Boost India's Agri-Fintech Revolution

Mauritius-based Minerva Venture Fund has strategically acquired a stake in India's National E-Repository Ltd (NeRL), a major digital repository for electronic warehouse receipts, as per a recent statement.

NeRL is pivotal in the digitization of India's agri-fintech and commodity financing systems by converting paper-based receipts into secure electronic formats. This move facilitates transparent, efficient financing access for stakeholders including farmers, traders, and financial institutions.

A spokesperson from Minerva Venture Fund stated that NeRL is seen as an essential digital utility poised to capitalize on India's policy reforms and tech adoption in the agri and commodity sectors, though financial details were not disclosed.

