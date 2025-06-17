Left Menu

Telangana Activates Helpline Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The Telangana government has set up a dedicated helpline in response to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This proactive measure aims to support Telangana residents in the region, with officials coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities.

17-06-2025
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran and Israel, the Telangana government has announced the activation of a dedicated helpline for its residents. This was confirmed in a statement from the office of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The initiative, launched at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, aims to assist Telangana residents currently in the region and address any concerns arising from the situation. Presently, there are no reports of Telangana citizens being directly impacted, as per inputs from Indian Embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs.

As a precautionary measure, the helpline will provide guidance, gather information, and offer assistance to individuals and families who might need it. Several contact numbers have been provided for those seeking support, and senior officials are maintaining regular coordination with relevant authorities to ensure citizen safety. The public is advised to follow official advisories and avoid spreading unverified information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

