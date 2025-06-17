Left Menu

Air India Cancels Flights Amid Aircraft Unavailability

Air India cancelled flights to London from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad due to aircraft unavailability caused by government inspections and airspace restrictions. The airline offered alternative travel arrangements, full refunds, and complimentary rescheduling. The cancellations followed India’s routing restrictions, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:52 IST
Air India Cancels Flights Amid Aircraft Unavailability
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced the cancellation of its flight from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow due to a lack of available aircraft. This decision followed mandated government inspections across the Boeing 787 fleet, according to sources informed on the matter. Affected passengers were notified ahead of time, with Air India offering rebooking options, full refunds, and no-cost cancellations.

Additionally, the airline canceled a route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick on the same day, due to similar aircraft unavailability stemming from airspace restrictions and further precautionary inspections. Air India firmly denied reports suggesting that technical issues were behind the flight cancellations. The airline expressed regret over the disruptions and assured that alternatives are in place for passenger convenience.

Notifying passengers, Air India highlighted the provisions for hotel accommodation and flexibility in travel plans, providing refunds and free rescheduling to those affected. Flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar on June 17 was also canceled as a consequence. Increased airspace restrictions related to geopolitical tensions, specifically the Iran-Israel conflict, have complicated operational logistics and extended aircraft turnaround times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025