Air India Cancels Flights Amid Aircraft Unavailability

Air India announced the cancellation of its flight from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow due to a lack of available aircraft. This decision followed mandated government inspections across the Boeing 787 fleet, according to sources informed on the matter. Affected passengers were notified ahead of time, with Air India offering rebooking options, full refunds, and no-cost cancellations.

Additionally, the airline canceled a route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick on the same day, due to similar aircraft unavailability stemming from airspace restrictions and further precautionary inspections. Air India firmly denied reports suggesting that technical issues were behind the flight cancellations. The airline expressed regret over the disruptions and assured that alternatives are in place for passenger convenience.

Notifying passengers, Air India highlighted the provisions for hotel accommodation and flexibility in travel plans, providing refunds and free rescheduling to those affected. Flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar on June 17 was also canceled as a consequence. Increased airspace restrictions related to geopolitical tensions, specifically the Iran-Israel conflict, have complicated operational logistics and extended aircraft turnaround times.

