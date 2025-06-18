Karnataka's Courtroom Drama: 'Thug Life' Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to pro-Kannada organizations to comply with the Supreme Court's directive instructing the state government to allow the screening of the Kamal Haasan movie 'Thug Life'. The film has become a flashpoint for protests after Haasan's remarks on the Kannada language ignited significant controversy.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sought an explanation from the Karnataka government within a 24-hour window concerning 'Thug Life's' regional release. Responding to the court's order, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of respecting the judiciary's decision. He urged activists to remain peaceful and not resort to unlawful actions, stressing Karnataka's reputation as a peace-loving state.

Despite the controversy, 'Thug Life', helmed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR, was released nationwide on June 5. Previously, Kamal Haasan sought legal intervention to ensure the film's release in Karnataka. The actor's company, Rajkamal Film International, filed a petition amid mounting opposition from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, which has insisted on a public apology from Haasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)